Hamptons fave Jimmy Buffett has released Songs You Don’t Know by Heart, a new album featuring acoustic versions of his rarely played, older songs.

The 15-track album was inspired by weekly videos of Buffett playing some of his deeper cuts shot by his daughter, Delaney. The songs were chosen by fan vote.

Buffett announced the album in a video posted in October, complete with old photos of his time in Key West.

For more information, check out margaritaville.com and watch the video above.