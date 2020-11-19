Naomi Watts Shares #TBT Photos from ‘The Impossible’

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Hamptonite Naomi Watts, whose 2012 disaster film The Impossible recently hit No. 1 on Netflix, celebrated by posting some behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram.

“Heard The Impossible is #1 on @netflix !! Wowza!! Here’s a few #tb pics. This was one of my all time favorite filming experiences. Being in Thailand with such wonderful people (some here) and telling the incredible story of María Belón and her family, who miraculously survived the tsunami in 2004,” Watts wrote.

Directed by J. A. Bayona, The Impossible is based on the real-life experience of María Belón, who survived the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami with her family. Watts received an Academy Award nomination for her performance as “Maria,” a fictionalized version of Belón. The film also starred Ewan McGregor and a young Tom Holland.

Watch The Impossible on Netflix.