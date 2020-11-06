‘Who’s Here in the Hamptons’ Podcast: David S. Reynolds, Historian & Author

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

On episode four, Dan speaks to historian David S. Reynolds, author of the acclaimed cultural biography Abe: Abraham Lincoln in His Times.

“Reynolds’s cultural history illuminates Lincoln—and particularly his transformation from self-made lawyer into American Abe. Even readers long marinated in the Lincoln literature will find revelation,” writes Adam Gopnik of The New Yorker. “Genuinely illuminating.”

In addition to his work on the 16th President, Reynolds has written book on such Civil War era luminaries as Harriet Beecher Stowe, Walt Whitman, Edgar Allan Poe, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Herman Melville, John Brown and others. Among his many honors, he has won the Bancroft Prize, the Ambassador Book Award, and was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award.

Tune into the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.