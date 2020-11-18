Top 6 Live Events on the East End: November 20–26, 2020

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There’s so much to do and see on the East End, with thrilling and enriching happenings nearly every day. This week’s top live events include PechaKucha Night, a cranberry picking hike and more!

PechaKucha Night Hamptons

Friday, November 20, 6 p.m.

The format is simple—each invited presenter gets 20 images and 20 seconds per image to talk about living creatively on the East End. The Volume 31 presenters are artist Irina Alimanestianu, administrator of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s Center for Parkinson’s Disease Sarah Cohen, mixed media artist Jody Cukier, photographer Tria Giovan, artist Jeremy Grosvenor and photographer John Madere. The event will be held in-person at the Parrish Art Museum and livestreamed. Registration is $20. 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Cranberry Picking Hike

Saturday, November 21, 10 a.m.

Join the East Hampton Trails Preservation Society to learn about the Walking Dunes and spend some time picking cranberries for the Thanksgiving table. Contact leader Steve Murray at [email protected] to RSVP and receive meeting place information. Walking Dunes, Montauk. ehtps.org

Adult Circuit Training with Rachel Haab

Saturday, November 21, 10:30 a.m.

This 45-minute circuit training class is a total-body, heart-pumping, get-your-mind-right style of class that is great for all fitness levels. Registration is $20. Community Learning Center at Neighborhood House, 92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-655-4586, projectmost.org

Animal Signs & Phenomena

Saturday, November 21, 10:30 a.m.

Following a brief introduction to animal sign identification, participants will get a chance to test their new skills as South Fork Natural History Museum Environmental Educator Jake Kushner leads a search for animal tracks and scat in Vineyard Field. Registration is $5, kids $3. To register for this program, contact [email protected] or call 631-537-9735. 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. sofo.org

East Hampton Farmers Market

Sundays through Christmas, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Meet some of the happiest people selling the most delicious locally sourced food and handcrafted products anywhere—including Montauk Scallops Company, Hamptons Sourdough, South Fork Bakery and more. Reutershan parking lot, accessible by Main Street and Newtown Lane, East Hampton. easthamptonfarmersmarket.org

WHBPAC Blood Drive

Tuesday, November 24, 1–7 p.m.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center and New York Blood Center want you to take center stage and donate blood to help meet the needs of members in your community. Donations are by appointment only, and temperatures will be taken at the door. Donors must bring their photo ID, wear a mask and be 14 days symptom-free if recovered from COVID-19. 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. whbpac.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.