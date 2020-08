It’s not too late to shop local at the popular East Hampton Farmers Market! The weekly event is held every Friday at 60 Spinner Lane at the Calvary Baptist Church in East Hampton from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Support local artisans, farmers and purveyors as you pick up fresh seafood, produce, granola, poultry, flowers and other exciting finds.

Visit easthamptonfarmersmarket.org to learn more.