Top 7 Live Events on the East End: November 13–19, 2020

Don’t miss the fun happening on the East End this week! Top events include a film festival, a hike through Montauk and more!

OLA Film Festival: No

Friday, November 13, 5:30 p.m.

Join Organización Latino-Americana of Eastern Long Island for the 17th annual OLA Film Festival. This year, you can watch the film in-person at Parrish Art Museum or online, November 13–15. In-person tickets are $20, and virtual tickets are $15. 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. parrishart.org

Point Woods and Camp Hero Hike

Saturday, November 14, 10 a.m.

Embark on a four-mile hike along the Point Woods Trail out to the beautiful ocean bluffs, then continue on the Paumanok Path, enjoying ocean vistas and views of the Montauk lighthouse. Contact leader Aggie Cindrich at [email protected] to RSVP and receive meeting place information. Camp Hero State Park, Montauk. ehtps.org

Journey into the Walking Dunes

Saturday, November 14, 10:30 a.m.

Learn about one of the most unique land formations on Long Island on this mile-long loop trail through the Walking Dunes in Napeague. On this walk, you’ll find scenic views of the harbor, trees being swallowed alive by sand and a phantom forest in the wake of the dunes. Register for meeting place. Hither Hills State Park, Napeague. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

OLA Film Festival: Virus Tropical

Saturday, November 14, 7 p.m.

Sag Harbor Cinema is hosting virtual and in-person screenings of Santiago Caicedo’s lush, animated feature Virus Tropical. Based on the partially autobiographical work of renowned graphic novelist PowerPaola, the film tells the story of Paola, a teenager born into a not-so-conventional family, growing up between Ecuador and Colombia. Tickets are $20. 90 Main Street, Sag Harbor. sagharborcinema.org

Ghost Hunting at Rogers Mansion

Saturday, November 14, 8–11 p.m.

Did you miss your chance to hunt ghosts for Halloween? Well, the specters have returned to Rogers Mansion on the weekend of Friday the 13th. Join the crew of the Long Island Paranormal Investigators as they experiment to test various paranormal theories. 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. southamptonhistory.org

Westhampton Beach Farmers Market

Saturdays through November 21.

The Westhampton Beach Farmers Market is more than a place to buy food—it’s an event you can share with your family and the surrounding community. It gives you an opportunity to meet the people who produce your food and get tips, recipes and insight into how to best work with their product. WHB Village Green. westhamptonchamber.org

Southampton Farmers & Artisan Market

Sundays through November 29, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Shop local in Southampton’s Agawam Park through Thanksgiving weekend. 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. southamptonchamber.com