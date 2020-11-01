East End Voting Guide: Riverhead Town Justice

Whether you’re voting by mail-in ballot, at one of the early polling locations or at your assigned Election Day polling site, the important thing is that you’re letting your voice be heard! Last week, we released several rounds of candidate bios to help you make an informed decision in this important election. Scroll down for the link to all Voting Guide posts.
Riverhead Town Justice
Vote for Any One
Joseph C. DiBenedetto, D
Sean M. Walter, R, C, I
Following the sudden death of longtime Justice Allen Smith, who was up for reelection this year, Walter stepped in as the Republican candidate. Walter, 54, served seven years as the Riverhead Town Supervisor, until he lost the 2017 election. He is a lawyer in private practice in Wading River, where he has lived for 29 years.
DiBenedetto, 75, is a Professor Emeritus in Residence at Pace University as of September, after 49 years as full-time tenured professor. He lives in Riverhead and maintains a law practice there with a concentration in business law, real estate tax matters and civil litigation. During his teaching career, he published and co-authored many academic articles. He was a consultant in law and accounting continuing education program for IBM, Corning Glass and other companies.
Important dates:
November 1
Today is the last day to take advantage of in-person voting at the following locations on the East End:
Windmill Village
219 Accabonac Road
East Hampton NY 11937
Stony Brook University Southampton Campus
70 Tuckahoe Road
Southampton NY 11968
Riverhead Senior Center
60 Shade Tree Lane
Aquebogue NY 11931
Southold Senior Center
750 Pacific Street
Mattituck NY 11952
For times visit the website.
November 3
Election Day, polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. To find your polling location, visit the poll site locator online at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. Polling sites may change due to COVID-19.