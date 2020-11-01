East End Voting Guide: Riverhead Town Justice

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Whether you’re voting by mail-in ballot, at one of the early polling locations or at your assigned Election Day polling site, the important thing is that you’re letting your voice be heard! Last week, we released several rounds of candidate bios to help you make an informed decision in this important election. Scroll down for the link to all Voting Guide posts.

Riverhead Town Justice

Vote for Any One

Joseph C. DiBenedetto, D

Sean M. Walter, R, C, I

Following the sudden death of longtime Justice Allen Smith, who was up for reelection this year, Walter stepped in as the Republican candidate. Walter, 54, served seven years as the Riverhead Town Supervisor, until he lost the 2017 election. He is a lawyer in private practice in Wading River, where he has lived for 29 years.

DiBenedetto, 75, is a Professor Emeritus in Residence at Pace University as of September, after 49 years as full-time tenured professor. He lives in Riverhead and maintains a law practice there with a concentration in business law, real estate tax matters and civil litigation. During his teaching career, he published and co-authored many academic articles. He was a consultant in law and accounting continuing education program for IBM, Corning Glass and other companies.

Important dates:

November 1

Today is the last day to take advantage of in-person voting at the following locations on the East End:

Windmill Village

219 Accabonac Road

East Hampton NY 11937

Stony Brook University Southampton Campus

70 Tuckahoe Road

Southampton NY 11968

Riverhead Senior Center

60 Shade Tree Lane

Aquebogue NY 11931

Southold Senior Center

750 Pacific Street

Mattituck NY 11952

For times visit the website.

November 3

Election Day, polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. To find your polling location, visit the poll site locator online at voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. Polling sites may change due to COVID-19.

Read More East End Voting Guide.