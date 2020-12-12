12 Christmas Eve Dining & Takeout Options on the East End

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Christmas is almost here, and, like other holidays this season, gatherings will have to be scaled way down this year. So why spend a whole day in the kitchen preparing a grand feast for such a small group? This year, see what Christmas Eve dining specials and catered takeout are on offer from Hamptons and North Fork restaurants.

The Halyard at Sound View Greenport will be serving its winter dinner menu on Christmas Eve with one irresistible addition from Chef Stephan Bogardus—white truffle and lobster tagliatelle (1.5-pound shelled lobster, hand cut pasta, tableside Alba truffles) for $100. The restaurant will be seated by reservation only in the light-filled dining room and sprawling deck above the Long Island Sound. thehalyardgreenport.com

Christmas dinner packages are available at Calissa in Water Mill for $155 per person and can even be delivered or picked up as late as December 25 for an additional fee. The meal includes winter chicories, tortoloni in brood and more, with the choice of suckling pig porchetta or grilled Spanish bronzino. A Christmas Morning Pastry and Champagne Box is also available for $150, which includes cookies, pistachio-cinnamon bread, cinnamon rolls, Veuve Clicquot Champagne and fresh orange juice. calissahamptons.com

In keeping with tradition, Almond in Bridgehampton is hosting their 20th annual Christmas Eve Berkshire suckling pig roast. Sourced from Roaming Acres Farm, the roast will be served with seasonal accompaniments for $45. A portion of proceeds benefit the Pajama Program, an organization that provides new pajamas and books to kids in need. The regular a la carte menu will also be available on Christmas Eve, 5–9 p.m. almondrestaurant.com

Not quite a Christmas Eve dinner, but brimming with holiday spirit(s), A Christmas Carol at Greenport’s First & South is a three-hour, exclusive experience for an audience of 20 patrons. Enjoy lobster-white bean chili, pork-apple ginger meatballs, ginger swordfish puttanesca, challa bread pudding and more as you watch a spectacular one-man performance by New England actor Scott H. Severance. Brunch and dinner performances are available on select days through December 23, but tickets are extremely limited. firstandsouth.com

Lulu Kitchen & Bar in Sag Harbor has put together bountiful Celebration Feast packages for the holiday season. Feast A includes chestnut foie gras soup, beef wellington, rosemary mash and ratatouille. Feast B comes with smoked salmon, lobster pasta, chef’s mussels and garlic kale. Both also include baked baguettes, shrimp cocktails, oysters on the half shell and Black Forest Buche de Noel for two at $250 ($475 for four). Cheese and charcuterie platters, raw bar towers and a la carte options are also available. Orders for packages must be placed 48 hours in advance and other orders should be placed 24 hours in advance. Call 631-725-0900 or email [email protected] lulusagharbor.com to place an order. lulusagharbor.com

This Christmas Eve, groups of four people can head to Nick & Toni’s in East Hampton for three courses of holiday cheer. The menu includes burrata, clams oreganata, vegetable polenta, halibut, cioppino, wagyu beef, Valrhona chocolate tart, Milk Pail apple-cranberry crostata and more for $100 per person. A children’s menu is also available for $60. For reservations, 631-324-3550. nickandtonis.com

Settle in by the fire this Christmas Eve for a delicious meal at Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor. Chef Nick Vogel has prepared a special holiday menu featuring favorites like prime rib, glazed ham, roasted Brussel sprouts, goat cheese tartlets and more. The holiday feast is served 1–8 p.m. and is %100 per person. Call 631-725-2100 to reserve a table. caperesorts.com/barons-cove

Saturday, December 19 is the last day to order The 1770 House’s holiday feast for home celebrations. The $500 package serve four to six peoples with choice of roast, four sides and dessert. Additional enhancements may be purchased for the package, which will be available for pickup in East Hampton on December 23 and 24, noon–2 p.m. Call 631-324-1770 to reserve a feast. 1770house.com

Just tell the Sydney’s Gourmet team what dishes you want and how many people you’re serving, and they’ll take care of the rest. The long list of holiday offerings includes smoked salmon on potato pancakes, brie mango quesadillas, Muligatawny, crown roast of pork, Christmas goose, glazed country ham, corn bread stuffing, pumpkin cheesecake, chocolate hazelnut tart and more. Email orders to [email protected] or call at 631-288-4722. sydneysgourmet.com

Highway Restaurant & Bar recently added a holiday section to their online ordering system, and it’s got some great stuff on there. The grandest option on the menu is the Asian Night Family Dinner package for four people, which comes with a Thai chicken stir fry, half roasted Peking duck, ginger baby bok choy, Asian slaw, chicken-cabbage dumplings and more for $175. A separate roasted Peking duck is also on the menu, as is apple pie, mimosas and Bloody Marys. highwayrestaurant.com

It’s hard to peruse Elegant Affairs’ mouthwatering holiday list without salivating a little—whole roasted turkey, herb-crusted sea bass, fennel sausage Stromboli loaf, baked clams oreganata, baked brie en croute and more. Pickup and delivery is available on December 23 and 24. eacateringtogo.com

Bostwick’s in East Hampton is allowing diners the chance to curate their own Christmas Eve dinner menu. Options include appetizers turkey-cranberry meatballs and herb-crusted baby lamb chops, entrees lobster pot pie and pan-seared salmon in Dijon cream sauce and plenty of sides and desserts. Call 631-324-2700 to place a holiday order. bostwickschowderhouse.com