Eight Nights of Chanukah 2020 Events on the East End

The happy holiday season is a time when people from all walks of life can celebrate in their own ways, with their own traditions, but for eight days in December, one specific holiday takes center stage—Chanukah. Like Christmas, Chanukah is a widely celebrated holiday on the East End with a community menorah lighting for every tree lighting. So with the first night beginning this evening, here are the top East End Chanukah events to enjoy this week.

The Daily Doughnut

December 10–17, 4:30 p.m.

Following the Hampton Synagogue’s 4:20 p.m. evening services each night of Chanukah, a candle on the menorah will be lit. On the first night and nights four through eight, a different flavor of delicious doughnuts will be passed out. At the Friday and Saturday Shabbat Chanukah, latkes will be available to-go. 154 Sunset Avenue, Westhampton Beach. thehamptonsynagogue.org

Light Up the Town

Thursday, December 10, 4:30 p.m.

The Chabad of the Hamptons is calling all kids to help them spread the light throughout East Hampton. Children ages 6–12 an create their own dreidel sculptures and uncover the message of Chanukah as they embark on an incredible scavenger hunt. 13 Woods Lane, East Hampton. chabadofthehamptons.com

MenorahPalooza

Thursday, December 10, 5 p.m.

The Jewish Center of the Hamptons begins its Chanukah celebrations with a virtual menorah lighting. Share the stories of the menorah that you are using with other people in the community and learn the story of Evan Frankel’s menorah, which Rabbi Joshua Franklin will be lighting. jcoh.org

Chanukah Candle Lighting

Thursday, December 10, 7:30 p.m.

Join Greenport’s Congregation Tifereth Israel on Zoom with menorah in hand as Rabbi Gadi Capela leads the congregation by lighting the shul’s menorah in the sanctuary. It’s sure to be a spectacular festival of lights and song. tiferethisraelgreenport.org

Chanukah & Shabbat

Friday, December 11, 6 p.m.

Join the Jewish Center of the Hamptons for a virtual menorah lighting followed by a Shabbat candle lighting and a Shabbat service. jcoh.org

Riverhead Menorah Lighting

Saturday, December 12, 5 p.m.

Temple Israel of Riverhead is once again hosting the annual Community Menorah Lighting at Riverfront Park, where they invite masked, socially distanced guests to share in the holiday festivities. 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. templeisraelriverhead.org

Chanukah & Havdallah

Saturday, December 12, 5 p.m.

The Jewish Center of the Hamptons hosts a virtual menorah lighting followed by one of Judaism’s best kept secrets—the ritual of Havdallah. Mark the separation between Shabbat and the rest of the week with singing, stories and reflections. jcoh.org

Montauk Menorah Lighting

Saturday, December 12, 7 p.m.

Chabad of Montauk invites the community to join them for an outdoor menorah lighting at Kirk Park in Montauk. There will be plenty of Chanukah treats for all. 95 South Emerson Avenue, Montauk. jewishhamptons.com

MenorahCade & Fire Show

Sunday, December 13, 3:30 p.m.

The Chabad of the Hamptons is rolling through East Hampton with the annual MenorahCade this weekend. The train of menorah-topped cars travels from the Chabad to Herrick Park for a community menorah lighting at 4 p.m., where there will be a fire show, Chanukah gelt drop and holiday treats. 67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. chabadofthehamptons.com

Cutchogue Chanukah Celebration

Sunday, December 13, 4 p.m.

Join the North Fork Reform Synagogue virtually as they light the community menorah on the Cutchogue Village Green. Bring your families to celebrate Chanukah with sing-a-long songs led by Cantor Ilana Davidson. Listen to stories, play dreidel and eat latkes of your own making. Those who are not members of the Reform Synagogue, must register online. northforkreformsynagogue.org



Latke Making

Sunday, December 13, 4 p.m.

Join one of the best latke makers in the Hamptons, Charlotte Sasso, to learn how to make latkes, and to cook them virtually with other members of the community. Come prepared with peeled potatoes, vegetable oil, onions, eggs and salt and pepper. jcoh.org

Mattituck Menorah Lighting

Sunday, December 13, 4:30 p.m.

The Chabad of the North Fork is hosting a drive-in giant menorah lighting at Mattituck Plaza, replete with music, latkes, doughnuts, dreidels, children’s gifts, Chanukah packages and more. Call 631-664-9831 or email [email protected] for more information. 10095 Main Road, Mattituck. chabadofnorthfork.org

Cocktails, Mocktails & Schmooze

Monday, December 14, 5 p.m.

Come light the menorah virtually with your favorite people from the Jewish Center of the Hamptons, and schmooze over a cocktail or mocktail of your choice. Bring your own drink and prepare for a good time. jcoh.org

Amagansett Menorah Lighting

Tuesday, December 15, 4:30 p.m.

Join Chabad of the Hamptons for Chanukah treats and a menorah lighting ceremony at the Atlantic Avenue flagpole in Amagansett. Corner of Atlantic Avenue and Main Street, Amagansett. chabadofthehamptons.com

Guild Hall Menorah Lighting

Tuesday, December 15, 5 p.m.

Guild Hall and the Jewish Center of the Hamptons join together for a virtual menorah lighting, combining two communities. jcoh.org

Candles for a Cause

Wednesday, December 16, 5 p.m.

The Jewish Center of the Hamptons’ seventh virtual menorah lighting will be dedicated to supporting The Retreat. The Jewish Center has sponsored two families who will be provided with holiday gifts, so come join the synagogue to make a virtual pledge for a great cause. jcoh.org

A Night for the Needy

Thursday, December 17, 5 p.m.

Join together virtually with the Jewish Center of the Hamptons to not just light menorahs, but to support East End food pantries. The gathering may be virtual, but guests are asked to make an in-person donation or pledge of a bag of non-perishable food items to one of the local food pantries. jcoh.org

