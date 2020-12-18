Hampton Bays Burglar Struggled With Victim, Tried To Assault Officers, Cops Say

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

An alleged burglar has been accused of breaking into a Hampton Bays home, scuffling with the homeowner, and trying to headbutt a Southampton Town Police detective who was questioning the suspect early Thursday morning.

The suspect entered the home through an unlocked door, walked into one of the rooms, and got into a struggle with the homeowner, who called 911 to report the incident at 2:30 a.m., police said. Southampton Town Police Officers who responded to the scene caught the the intruder in the home and took him to Southampton Town Police Headquarters, where he became belligerent and attempted to head but police officers while being questioned by detectives, according to investigators.

“The Southampton Town Police Department want to remind the community that it is important

to lock your doors,” police said in a statement. “Don’t let a Grinch ruin your holiday season and remember there are people who want what you have.”

The suspect, Antonio Rojas-Leon, of Hampton Bays, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and obstruction of governmental administration. He was held overnight and arraigned at Southampton Justice Court.

In response to the incident, Southampton Town Police invited residents to have police perform a security survey of homes and businesses. To make an appointment, email Lt. Susan Ralph at [email protected]