Project MOST’s Holiday Wine Tasting Registration Ends Friday

The holidays are a magical time for children across the world, and Project MOST is offering the East End community the chance to give back to local kids, with an event made just for the adults. Project MOST’s first-ever Holiday Wine Tasting comes to computer screens on Friday, December 18 at 7 p.m., with registration required by Friday, December 4.

Last fall, Project MOST Community Learning Center Program Coordinator Jacqueline Gravina-Wohlleb attended a networking event at Roanoke Vineyards and began discussing wine tasting fundraiser ideas, eventually deciding to test a virtual concept with a festive holiday tasting. “We are very excited to try it, and we’ll definitely think of doing more after we see how this one goes,” says Project MOST Executive Director Rebecca Morgan Taylor.

The event, both Project MOST’s first wine tasting event and first virtual fundraiser, is hosted by Virtual Wine Coach co-founders Melissa Principi and Michelle Waters, both level 2 certified sommeliers. Their extensive experience spans working in-house with renowned Long Island and California vintners and family-owned wineries, supporting restaurateurs and hotels in New York City and the Hamptons, and international training.

Prospective participants must RSVP by December 4 to receive two bottles of pre-selected wines from Amagansett Wine & Spirits and advanced cheese paring recommendations. East End doorstep wine delivery or East Hampton pickup is included in the $75 ticket (per household). Principi and Waters will then lead the class through a one-hour Zoom session on wine regions, history, winemaking, Tasting 101, virtual tasting notes, food pairings, soil and terroir. The session also includes trivia and Q&A segments.

The Holiday Wine Tasting is open to all—first-time wine tasters, seasoned wine experts and everyone in between. “We are looking at it as a fun and festive event, being so close to the holidays,” Taylor adds. Prospective participants should reserve their spot soon, as this exclusive event is limited to a maximum of 20 households.

All proceeds support Project MOST’s mission to provides year-round comprehensive enrichment programs for academic and creative growth for children and families in and around East Hampton. The nonprofit serves more than 450 children and youth annually, helping families on the East End confidently turn non-school hours into learning and exploration hours.

Registrations can made at virtualwinecoach.com and separate donations to Project MOST can be placed at projectmost.org.