Sex and the City Revival Planned at HBO Max, Kim Cattrall Not Involved

HBO is reportedly planning a reboot of its iconic series Sex and the City—sans Samantha.

TVLine reports that HBO Max is developing a revival of the beloved show, starring Hamptonite Sarah Jessica Parker, Montauk resident Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, but notably without Kim Cattrall (who is currently selling her Hamptons home).

Parker has been open in the past about a possible return to the show that made her a household name. “I wouldn’t call it a reboot, I would call it a ‘revisit,'” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2019. Cattrall, meanwhile, has gone on the record as saying she was done playing PR guru Samantha. She and Parker have been reported as being in a years-long feud.

Sex and the City originally ran for six seasons on HBO.