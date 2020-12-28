Sarah Jessica Parker’s Invivo Wine Makes Wine Spectator’s Top 100

In just its first vintage, Wine Spectator magazine has listed Amagansett resident Sarah Jessica Parker‘s 2019 Invivo X SJP Sauvignon Blanc in their prestigious Top 100 wines of 2020 list. Through blind tastings performed by Wine Spectator’s editors, the best 100 bottles were chosen from an incredible 15,000 wines, with Parker’s $20 Sauvignon Blanc claiming the 66th spot.

“This year’s list is a diverse group, ranging from up-and-coming labels and regions to traditional estates exploring new directions,” says Wine Spectator Executive Editor Thomas Matthews. “Throughout 2020, the state of wine has remained strong, dynamic and resilient. We are excited to showcase this year’s Top 100 wines, and for our readers to enjoy them.”

Parker, who blended the Sauvignon Blanc with her New Zealand winery partners Invivo, said on the wine’s release, “The whole marvelous experience was a great and unexpected opportunity, and, yes, at last we get to introduce the fruits of these last many months. We are thrilled to pour our first glasses, delight in imagining others doing so and hope very much that you love it as much as we do.”

Sauvignon Blanc occupies its largest slice ever of Wine Spectator‘s honor roll since the inaugural list in 1988, a testament to the exciting styles and high-quality achieved by vintners around the globe. “We are really proud of the achievement having followed Wine Spectator‘s Top 100 list for years, to see our wine included is special for our winery and the collaboration with Sarah Jessica Parker,” comments Invivo winemaker/co-founder Rob Cameron. “She has a fantastic palate, and this accolade is a testament to her blend.”

Invivo is also partnering with FEED Projects to donate 330,000 meals from the new release of Invivo X Sarah Jessica Parker wines, which now also includes a South of France rosé.

See the full Top 100 list at top100.winespectator.com/lists.