Top 10 Live Events on the East End: December 17–23, 2020

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There’s an endless supply of fun to be had in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week, making it impossible to list everything in one place, so here are the best of the bunch. This week’s top live events on the East End include holiday farm lights tours, a hike to Long Pond Greenbelt and more! Be sure to call ahead for weather-related cancellations.

Sag Harbor Shop & Give Back

Friday, December 18, 5–8 p.m.

Get your final holiday shopping done and give back to local causes with a portion of proceeds from shopping and dining benefitting East End charities. And enjoy music on Main Street by WLNG. sagharborchamber.com

Amsterdam Beach Hike

Saturday, December 19, 9 a.m.

Join the East Hampton Trails Preservation Society for a 2.5-miles loop trail hike that offers an exceptionally beautiful woodland experience, starring a dense strand of American holly, notable large oaks and tupelos, and stunning ocean views. Meet at the trailhead across from Deep Hollow Ranch, on the corner of Ranch Road and Montauk Highway. Call walk leader Aggie Cindrich at 914-227-6193 for registration details. ehtps.org

Hike to Long Pond Greenbelt

Saturday, December 19, 10 a.m.

Spectacular for its wealth of rare plants, animals, and ecological communities, the Greenbelt is widely recognized as one of the most ecologically significant areas in all of New York State. Join Chip Dineen of the Southampton Trails Preservation Society for this hike and experience what nature has to offer in the winter. Meet at the South Fork Natural History Museum. 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. sofo.org

ARF Pet Food Pantry

Saturday, December 19, Noon–3 p.m.

ARF’s pet food pantry is open this Saturday for both cat and dog food donations and food pickup for those in need. Donations of unopened bags of pet food, both wet and dry, and treats are needed. 124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org

Light Up the Harbor

Sunday, December 20, 2 p.m.

Sag Harbor Historical Society invites the community to light up Sag Harbor with spirit and song. Festivities include the holiday home decorating contest awards ceremony, a performance by the Dickens Carolers outside the Annie Cooper Boyd House and an East End history book sale. 174 Main Street, Sag Harbor. sagharborhistorical.org

Holiday Artist & Makers Walk

December 18–20.

This is an exclusive opportunity to discovering the vibrant art and makers scene in the Hamptons through a self-guided tour of our shops, hotels, restaurants, galleries and studios. This event is both live and virtual, so whether you’re staying home or heading out, you can still take part in this exciting event. discoverthehamptons.net

Winter Fest

December 19 & 20, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

The Shoppes at East Wind are aglow for the 2020 Winter Fest, taking place every weekend through December 20. The festively decorated holiday farmers market offers wreaths, poinsettias, locally made crafts and more. 5768 NY-25A, Wading River. eastwindlongisland.com

Holiday Farm Lights Tours

Now through Saturday, December 19.

Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue is celebrating the season with 30-minute outdoor tours that offers whimsical light displays, a visit to Santa’s Workshop and a chance to see familiar characters such as Santa’s reindeer. Tickets are $22 per car. 2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. spiritspromiserescue.org

Greek Christmas Boutique

Now through December 24, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

The Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons holds its 20th annual Greek Pastry Sale this holiday season and opens its beautiful Christmas Boutique, Thursday to Sunday through Christmas Eve. Just in time for Christmas, these special treats and unique gifts are sure to be enjoyed by all at holiday gatherings. 111 St. Andrews Road, Tuckahoe. dormitionhamptons.org

Christmas House Long Island

Now through January 10.

This new attractive is an immersive indoor Christmas experience with more than 10 rooms of Christmas lights, sounds, sights and smells. Guests can enjoy the aromatic Gingerbread Room, snow-covered Christmas Forest and sweet Cake Walk, among other themed rooms. The fun concludes with a socially distanced photo with Santa. Ticket prices vary by day, and photos with Santa are $30. 1241 Old Country Road, Riverhead. christmashouselongisland.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.