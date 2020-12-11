Top 10 Virtual Events on the East End: December 10–16, 2020

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Staying in this weekend? Enjoy these exciting virtual events from the comfort and safety of home! This week’s top East End picks include the Hamptons DOC Fest, A Christmas Carol at Bay Street Theater, a gingerbread baking class and more!

Gingerbread Baking & Decorating

Friday, December 11, 3:30 p.m.

Join Riverhead Free Library as a baking coach leads a Zoom class on spiced gingerbread baking and decorating. Registration is free but required. riverheadlibrary.org

Holiday Open House

Friday, December 11, 4 p.m.

Join the Peconic Land Trust for a holiday Zoom event that is sure to inspire enriching conversations among those attending. Registration is free, but the Trust asks that attendees consider donating non-perishable food items to East End food pantries this holiday season. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Karén Hakobyan Salon Concert

Friday, December 11, 5 p.m.

Armenian-American pianist, composer and conductor Karén Hakobyan is a versatile force on the international music scene. See him perform on a livestream performance, as part of Parrish Art Museum’s Livestream Salon Concert series. Tickets are $20. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

La Grande Bande Highlights

Friday, December 11, 7:30 p.m.

La Grande Bande: Highlights from a Season at Home is a special Twin Forks Musicivic exclusive Musicast performance featuring highlighted performances from La Grande Bande’s 2020 virtual season. Registration is free but required. twinforksmusicivic.org

The Friday Night Hustle: Episode Five

Friday, December 11, 8 p.m.

Hosted by The Nancy Atlas Project, this virtual series is a weekly celebration of some of The Stephen Talkhouse’s favorite East End musicians and helps to support both Talkhouse staff and local musicians. Tickets are $10–$300. nancyatlas.com

Virtual Cooking with Craig

Monday, December 14, 6:30 p.m.

Join Chef Craig and the Block Island Seafood Company for a live cooking demo from his home on the Hampton Bays Public Library’s Facebook page. Craig will help you get ready for the cold days ahead by demonstrating his Bisco Biscuits with Chorizo and Shrimp Gravy, followed by his Long Island Cioppino. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Virtual Pilates Class

Tuesdays through December 29, 8 a.m.

Southampton Arts Center has partnered with LTMovement to bring the local community an online Pilates class designed to hone breath, sculpt and strengthen muscles and energize your spirit while correcting muscular and postural imbalances. Registration is $10 per class. southamptonartscenter.org

Hamptons DOC Fest

Now through Sunday, December 13.

The 13th annual film festival features 35 great documentary films to watch in the warmth and comfort of your home. No worries about weather, parking, ticket lines, where to catch a snack between films. You can schedule your own day the way you like it. hamptonsdocfest.com

Some Kind of Heaven

Now through Sunday, December 13.

Sag Harbor Cinema presents Lance Oppenheim’s raw 2020 documentary Some Kind of Heaven, which captures life inside the palm-tree lined streets of The Villages, America’s largest retirement community. The film is available to stream, as is a taped conversation between Oppenheim and Sag Harbor Cinema Artistic Director Giulia D’Agnolo Vallan. Tickets are $12. hamptonsdocfest.com

A Christmas Carol

Now through January 3.

​Experience A Christmas Carol unlike any other—past, present or future. The timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge comes to thrilling new life as Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays plays over 50 roles in a virtuosic, master class of a performance that one must see to believe. Bay Street Theater’s theatrical achievement comes from the haunting vision of one of Broadway’s most imaginative directors, Tony Award nominee Michael Arden. On-demand tickets are $55. baystreet.org

