Covid-19 Rollout Advances on East End

Certain essential workers and seniors are now eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine on the East End.

All New Yorkers who fall in Phase 1B can make an appointment to receive the vaccine as of Jan. 11. This includes teachers and education workers, first responders, public safety workers, public transit workers, public-facing grocery store workers, and homeless individuals sharing accommodations with others. Eligibility was increased on Jan. 12 from people older than 75 to those older than 65 as well as those who are immune-compromised.

“Given high demand and limited supply of the vaccine at this time, appointments may be limited,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said. “But Suffolk County has the capacity to provide vaccines soon as they are available.”

Bellone has been directing residents to Northwell Health’s website, which includes its location at Peconic Bay Medical Center. Residents can check their eligibility, find those locations, and make appointments here.

If there are no available appointments, officials said to keep checking back, as they will be added on a rolling basis. There will also be more locations added in the coming weeks.

The vaccination of residents in Phase 1B is operating simultaneously with the vaccination of all patient-facing healthcare workers in Phase 1A.

This story first appeared on longislandpress.com