Howard Stern Talks About Dan’s Papers Cover on Radio Show

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

“I was like Vincent van Stern over here.”

Hamptonite Howard Stern recently talked about his cover on Dan’s Papers on The Howard Stern Show, his hugely popular radio show.

Stern discussed how the exciting cover came to be and explained that he asked to be on the December 18, 2020 cover when his wife, Beth Ostrosky Stern, was interviewed about her animal advocacy. “The only thing that was in the house to read [after COVID] is Dan’s Papers, a local paper out here where I live,” said Stern. “I always said to my wife, ‘I wish my painting was on the cover!'”

The iconic radio personality continued, “I’ve had some accomplishments in my career—I’ve made a film, but this was more exciting to me than anything, that one of my paintings would be on the cover of Dan’s Papers. I don’t know what I thought would happen but I was excited about it. It was kind of my debut!”

Listen to The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM.