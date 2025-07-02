Political Sign Restrictions Proposed in Southold

Southold Town Hall (Taylor K. Vecsey)

Proposed regulations on political sign placement are facing pushback from locals in the Town of Southold.

The proposal would impose restrictions on political signs, including size limits, an outright ban on placing them on municipal property, and a requirement that political parties pay security deposits prior to placement. The proposal also seeks to codify dates of display — political signs, defined as signs with the name, symbol, or insignia of a political party or politician, would be allowed to stand no more than 60 days before an election and up to 10 days after.

“The town board acknowledges that political signs are an inexpensive way for candidates to express their views and get votes,” said Ben Johnson, an assistant town attorney. “However, they can be unsightly and distracting to passing motorists and, understanding that they have to chosen to [put] reasonable time, place, and manner restrictions on those signs.”

During the public comment phase of the hearing, Southold residents did not object to the codification of a previously implicit ban on signs in public spaces. But many pointed to tensions between the proposal and free, political speech.

“Democracy is not pretty,” said one attendee. “We have to put up with a lot of things that we don’t agree with in a democracy. And I agree with you, there’s too many signs in the fall, but you, the government, should not be regulating political speech.”

“Everyone here should note that while the town may not constitutionally regulate speech,” said a town official, “the purpose of this proposed action is to regulate signage based upon aesthetic and visual impacts. There’s a distinction there.”

To many Southold residents the distinction was not apparent. Even so, similar laws exist throughout the East End and the Town of Brookhaven. The Town of Southold will conduct a second public hearing on the issue on July 24.