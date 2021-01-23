South o’ the Highway

Jane Krakowski Puts MyPillow Scandal to Bed

By Posted on
Jane Krakowski did not have an affair with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell
Actress Jane Krakowski poses at the Entertainment Weekly pre Emmy Awards party in Los Angeles, California September 18, 2015.
REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Hamptonite Jane Krakowski just shot down a strange rumor about her love life.

Following reports that the actress—a liberal LGBTQ advocate who has starred in numerous TV series, films and Broadway shows—was having a secret affair with MyPillow CEO and far-right activist Mike Lindell—Krakowski’s representation debunked the story to Vanity Fair: “Jane has never met Mr. Lindell. She is not and has never been in any relationship with him, romantic or otherwise. She is, however, in full-fledged fantasy relationships with Brad PittRegé-Jean Page, and Kermit the Frog and welcomes any and all coverage on those.”

British outlet Daily Mail had written that Krakowski had a summer fling with Lindell at her Hamptons beach house. Lindell confirmed that the story was false: “I have never even heard of Jane Krakowski???”

Krakowski is known for her comedic turns on 30 RockThe Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and more.

