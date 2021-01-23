Jane Krakowski Puts MyPillow Scandal to Bed

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Hamptonite Jane Krakowski just shot down a strange rumor about her love life.

Following reports that the actress—a liberal LGBTQ advocate who has starred in numerous TV series, films and Broadway shows—was having a secret affair with MyPillow CEO and far-right activist Mike Lindell—Krakowski’s representation debunked the story to Vanity Fair: “Jane has never met Mr. Lindell. She is not and has never been in any relationship with him, romantic or otherwise. She is, however, in full-fledged fantasy relationships with Brad Pitt, Regé-Jean Page, and Kermit the Frog and welcomes any and all coverage on those.”

British outlet Daily Mail had written that Krakowski had a summer fling with Lindell at her Hamptons beach house. Lindell confirmed that the story was false: “I have never even heard of Jane Krakowski???”

Krakowski is known for her comedic turns on 30 Rock, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and more.