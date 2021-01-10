Jimmy Fallon Leaves Generous Tip at Kissaki

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon and his wife, Nancy Juvonen, dined at Kissaki in Water Mill on January 2 and left an extremely generous tip.

The late night star posed behind plexiglass with his mask on for photos with fans and left a $400 tip on the way out of the Japanese hotspot (which opened for the first time earlier this year and has three other locations in NYC and two others soon to be opened in Greenwich, CT and Manhasset).

Fallon and Juvonen worked from their Sagaponack home in the early days of the pandemic, with daughters Frances Cole and Winnie Rose often making adorable appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.