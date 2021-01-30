South o’ the Highway

Peconic Bay Medical Center to Be Honored on The Dr. Oz Show

By Posted on

  • PBMC staff were given 2,000 roses by The Dr. Oz ShowCourtesy PBMC

Peconic Bay Medical Center (PBMC) will be honored as part of the 2,000th episode celebration on The Dr. Oz Show, starring Mehmet Oz.

The Dr. Oz Show paid a visit to the frontline workers of PBMC in Riverhead and handed out 2,000 roses to staff as part of the celebration.

The episode will air on February 4.

