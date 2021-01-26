Photo Galleries

Photos: Montauk, a Perfect Spot for a Winter Weekend Getaway

  • Jill Fuchs of Montauk Surf & SportsPhoto: Barbara Lassen

  • Lourdes Lieder of Montauk Surf ShopPhoto: Barbara Lassen

  • Jessica Cortes of M and R DelicatessenPhoto: Barbara Lassen

  • Guillermo "Super G" VernazaPhoto: Barbara Lassen

  • Debbie Haab, Jessica Connors, Jim Connors, Finn, DaniPhoto: Barbara Lassen

  • Lisa Ruland, Carolyn Hummel, Erica Sherlock, Sherri BeltramiPhoto: Barbara Lassen

  • Photo: Barbara Lassen

  • Abby Archdeacon, Emma, Kara Eisner, SabrinaPhoto: Barbara Lassen

  • Jessica Guallpa of Kai Kai SandalsPhoto: Barbara Lassen

  • Diane Merritt, Zoe Barnes of Homeport and Captain KidPhoto: Barbara Lassen

  • Patricia Berkhofer of Montauk DaziesPhoto: Barbara Lassen

  • Ariel Mayer, Virginia KellyPhoto: Barbara Lassen

  • Robert and Andrew TitusPhoto: Barbara Lassen

  • Lynn Pinkham, George Lewis, Brian MacKayPhoto: Barbara Lassen

Montauk is beautiful any time of the year! This month, we visited small businesses in town where special sales are taking place in many of the retail shops. Be sure to call first, as store hours may change throughout the winter months.

