Montauk is beautiful any time of the year! This month, we visited small businesses in town where special sales are taking place in many of the retail shops. Be sure to call first, as store hours may change throughout the winter months.
Photos: Montauk, a Perfect Spot for a Winter Weekend Getaway
-
Photo: Barbara Lassen
-
Photo: Barbara Lassen
-
Photo: Barbara Lassen
-
Photo: Barbara Lassen
-
Photo: Barbara Lassen
-
Photo: Barbara Lassen
-
Photo: Barbara Lassen
-
Photo: Barbara Lassen
-
Photo: Barbara Lassen
-
Photo: Barbara Lassen
-
Photo: Barbara Lassen
-
Photo: Barbara Lassen
-
Photo: Barbara Lassen
-
Photo: Barbara Lassen