Sag Harbor Eyes New Waterfront Development Rules

The Village of Sag Harbor is wading further into a debate to enact new rules for development in its waterfront district that makes up the heart of the downtown.

Village officials released their recommended zoning code update for the waterfront area before the board discusses the issue at its Jan. 27 meeting.



“We undertook this project because we want a zoning code that will ensure that any new development in the waterfront area will be consistent with the community’s vision and compatible with the village’s historic character,” Sag Harbor Mayor Kathleen Mulcahy said.

The village enacted a moratorium on new development in August until the new rules could be finalized. Nelson Pope & Voorhis, LLC (NPV), the Form-Based Codes Institute (FBCI), and Chuck Banas Design (CBD) have been working as consultants on a three- phased project.

The team has proposed adoption of what’s known as an overlay district and a form-based code, which would require new development or major renovations meet specific standards of form, scale and placement of buildings on properties as well as the pedestrian experience.

The proposed code updates are intended to ensure that any new development balances the protection and enhancement of the unique and eclectic qualities of the village waterfront with the economic realities of property values and limited areas for development in a way that enhances the overall character and charm of the village.