Southold Town Hall on The Move?

Southold Town Hall may be getting a new home.

Town officials are reportedly considering moving their headquarters from its current location to a building that previously served as a Capital One bank. Both buildings are on Main Road in Southold. The town purchased the building in 2018 for $3.1 million to use as the home of Southold Town Justice Court, but officials now say the current town hall may better serve as a courthouse and the bank building could be the new town headquarters.

“This is an inherently easier space to separate secure and no-secure areas,” Michael Collins, a tow engineer, told the town board last month.

Town court is currently held in the same space that the Southold town board holds its meetings The court staff works out of a modular extension to town hall that was erected in the 1980s, but the operation has long since outgrown the space.