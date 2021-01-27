Top 5 Live Events on the East End: Jan 29–Feb 4, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There’s a great deal of fun to be had in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week, so we’re narrowing the list down to the best of the bunch. This week’s top live events on the East End include birding with the South Fork Natural History Museum, a hike to the Block Island Sound in search of seals and more!

Birding with Frank: Shinnecock Specialties

Saturday, January 30, 10 a.m.

Join the South Fork Natural History Museum on one of its most popular birding walks. The barrier beach area at Shinnecock is one of the few remaining undeveloped dune/salt marsh habitats on the East End and is an area that frequently has wintering snowy owls and short-eared owls. Bring binoculars or a spotting scope and a bird field guide if you have one. Registration is $10.

Register for address, 631-537-9735, [email protected], sofo.org

Seal Haul-Out Trail Hike

Saturday, January 30, 10 a.m.

Join Eva Moore on this popular hike that takes the group along an easy, wooded trail to the shores of the Block Island Sound. If conditions are right, you may find seals sunning themselves on the rocks near the shore.

Camp Hero Road, Montauk. 631-681-4774, ehtps.org

Montauk Point Seal Hike

Saturday, January 30, 2 p.m.

A State Park naturalist will lead visitors on a 2–3 hour long leisurely beach walk to an area where up to four species of seals can be observed. Along the hike, hikers will see many winter birds and explore marine geology. Space is limited and reservations are required. Registration is $4.

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2544, parks.ny.gov

Penguin Encounters

Monday–Friday, 1:15 p.m.

Imagine a close-up meeting with an African penguin—a 30-minute experience where you go behind the scenes and learn how Long Island Aquarium’s experts care for these playful birds. Guests will see the inner workings of the Penguin Pavilion habitat firsthand, learn how staff cares for the exhibit’s residents and take a photo to capture the incredible moment. Registration is $65 in addition to the cost of general admission.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. longislandaquarium.com

202.0 Winter Miles Challenge

Now through March 20.

Put on your snowshoes, hiking boots or grab your bike and get ready for this daunting winter challenge. With a team or solo, you’re tasked with breaking 202 miles on foot or 500 miles on bike anywhere through the end of the season. Proceeds benefit the Never Stop Running Foundation, an organization supporting athletic and charitable events as they raise awareness and foster community involvement.

events.elitefeats.com/winterchallenge20

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.