“After years of selling artwork in Manhattan and doing art shows in Europe, I knew the art business would change with the exodus from Manhattan due to the coronavirus pandemic,” says this week’s cover artist, Hulbert Waldroup. “But instead of complaining, I wanted to be proactive, so I immediately started looking for a location in the Hamptons for a pop-up art gallery. After looking at several spaces, I fell in love with 71 Hill Street in Southampton and started the Art Warehouse of Southampton.

“The Southampton Inn welcomed me with open arms, as did Mayor Jesse Warren,” Waldroup continued. “I began working with interior designers, decorators, spec home builders and homeowners alike. My business model is to buy directly from the artist and save. Most art pieces are under the $5,000 range, with the motto being ‘save money and invest the rest in the red hot stock market.’”

Waldroup says that at the Art Warehouse of Southampton, “you can choose from over 200 large paintings; abstract, pop and graffiti, by more than 25 different New York artists. If you don’t see anything you like, we will paint it for you. I am very much looking forward to being a permanent part of the community of the Village of Southampton and for the Art Warehouse of Southampton to be a destination location.”

What was the inspiration for this piece?

2020 was such a traumatic and divisive year, I thought it was time for love and healing.

Talk about your art style.

I am self-taught, so my style varies depending on my mood. I challenge myself to learn new techniques to incorporate into the greater whole of my repertoire. Like a chef who travels and explores different foods and creates a fusion, I like to incorporate many different styles, techniques and subject matters.

Tell us about your artistic process.

I begin by taking a long look at the world, and sometimes my art reflects the world that we live in, other times it reflects the world I wish we lived in.

If you weren’t an artist, what would you be doing?

I would be a lawyer or politician.

What inspires you the most?

I am inspired by music. Mostly jazz, blues, blue-eyed soul and always a good love song.

See more of Hulbert Waldroup’s work at hulbertwaldroup.com.

