Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Winners: Arts & Entertainment

You cast your votes. We counted them. And without further ado, we present the 2020 winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best Arts & Entertainment categories! Let’s give a big round of applause to the East End businesses who won this prestigious contest!

Keep an eye out as we announce more 2020 winners online, but you can find them all in the February 26, 2021 issue of Dan’s Papers, which is online now!

Check out all the announced 2020 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to find more East End favorites.

North Fork

Best Museum

Hallockville Museum Farm

Best Local Band

In The Groove

Best Artist

Isabelle Haran-Leonardi

Best Movie Theater

Mattituck Cinemas

Best Local Musician

Sarah Conway

Best Theater/Performing Arts Center

Suffolk Theater

Best Theater Group

The North Fork Community Theatre

Best Art Gallery

William Ris Gallery

Best Radio Station

WLNG

South Fork

Best Theater/Performing Arts Center

Bay Street Theater

Best Museum

Guild Hall

Best Artist

Kat O’neill

Best Local Band

Lynn Blue Band

Best Local Musician

Nancy Atlas

Best Movie Theater

UA East Hampton 6

Best Theater Group

WHBPAC Arts Academy

Best Art Gallery

White Room Gallery

Best Radio Station

WLNG