Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Winners: Arts & Entertainment

You cast your votes. We counted them. And without further ado, we present the 2020 winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best Arts & Entertainment categories! Let’s give a big round of applause to the East End businesses who won this prestigious contest!
Keep an eye out as we announce more 2020 winners online, but you can find them all in the February 26, 2021 issue of Dan’s Papers, which is online now!
Check out all the announced 2020 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to find more East End favorites.
North Fork
Best Museum
Hallockville Museum Farm
Best Local Band
In The Groove
Best Artist
Isabelle Haran-Leonardi
Best Movie Theater
Mattituck Cinemas
Best Local Musician
Sarah Conway
Best Theater/Performing Arts Center
Suffolk Theater
Best Theater Group
The North Fork Community Theatre
Best Art Gallery
William Ris Gallery
Best Radio Station
WLNG
South Fork
Best Theater/Performing Arts Center
Bay Street Theater
Best Museum
Guild Hall
Best Artist
Kat O’neill
Best Local Band
Lynn Blue Band
Best Local Musician
Nancy Atlas
Best Movie Theater
UA East Hampton 6
Best Theater Group
WHBPAC Arts Academy
Best Art Gallery
White Room Gallery
Best Radio Station
WLNG