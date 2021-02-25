Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Winners: Arts & Entertainment

Dan's Best of the Best

You cast your votes. We counted them. And without further ado, we present the 2020 winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best Arts & Entertainment categories! Let’s give a big round of applause to the East End businesses who won this prestigious contest!

Keep an eye out as we announce more 2020 winners online, but you can find them all in the February 26, 2021 issue of Dan’s Papers, which is online now!

Check out all the announced 2020 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to find more East End favorites.

North Fork

Best Museum
Hallockville Museum Farm

Best Local Band
In The Groove

Best Artist
Isabelle Haran-Leonardi

Best Movie Theater
Mattituck Cinemas

Best Local Musician
Sarah Conway

Best Theater/Performing Arts Center
Suffolk Theater

Best Theater Group
The North Fork Community Theatre

Best Art Gallery
William Ris Gallery

Best Radio Station
WLNG

South Fork

Best Theater/Performing Arts Center
Bay Street Theater

Best Museum
Guild Hall

Best Artist
Kat O’neill

Best Local Band
Lynn Blue Band

Best Local Musician
Nancy Atlas

Best Movie Theater
UA East Hampton 6

Best Theater Group
WHBPAC Arts Academy

Best Art Gallery
White Room Gallery

Best Radio Station
WLNG

