Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

East Ender Drew Barrymore has been named the first Garnier Celebrity Creative Director.

The beauty brand announced that Barrymore would work with the company to promote its Whole Blends Sulfate-Free Remedy Collection. “I’ve been a fan of Garnier Whole Blends since trying the Olive products last summer,” Barrymore said in a statement. “So when they approached me with the idea to help them launch the new clean beauty Sulfate Free Remedy Collection, I was all in. The products are amazing and good for your hair, but what’s even better is that the brand is doing so many good things to give back and help make the planet greener, they have a total end-to-end approach to sustainability, Greener Beauty, and work with NGOs such as the Bee Conservancy, protecting 10 million bees, and that’s really important to me.”

Barrymore currently hosts the syndicated talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.