East Hampton’s Drew Barrymore recently reunited with her Mad Love co-star, Chris O’Donnell, after 25 years.

The star virtually welcomed O’Donnell to The Drew Barrymore show on the November 12 broadcast. “It doesn’t feel like that much time has gone by since we made Mad Love in Seattle 25 years ago,” Barrymore said during the episode. “I remember on Mad Love—I was so wild at that point in my life, I would say straight-up cray—and just having the best time. I would just take scissors to my hair.”

O’Donnell said that while enjoyed making the 1995 romantic drama, he has not watched the released film because he is embarrassed watching himself on-screen. “I started to watch it with you one day,” he recalled. “I was sitting between you and Caroline, who was my girlfriend at the time, and we got into a couple of these scenes and I said, ‘I can’t handle this. I can’t sit between the two of you and watch this movie.’ People, especially young girls, always come up and go, ‘I love that movie, it was so amazing,’ and I’m thinking, ‘Thank you, I can’t comment. I don’t know how it ended up turning out.'”

Watch the clip of Barrymore and O’Donnell above.