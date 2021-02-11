Five Lovely East End Spots to Visit for Valentine’s Day

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

This Valentine’s Day, you don’t need reservations to go somewhere romantic. The Hamptons and North Fork are filled with lovely, scenic spots you and your loved one can enjoy. Take this tour of the most beautiful, romantic spots on the East End.

LOVE LANE, MATTITUCK

The name says it all, right? This quaint Mattituck downtown has restaurants, shops and is within walking distance from the Long Island Rail Road. Enjoy the Love Lane Cheese Shop, Love Lane Kitchen and more while strolling with your significant other.

MONTAUK LIGHTHOUSE

What better place to start than at the end? This historic and iconic spot is a beautiful photo op for you and a loved one, with gorgeous water views and the lighthouse’s majesty. It’ll be cold, so bundle up, but you can also stay in the car (no parking fees!) and watch the sunset on the end of the island. Getting there is easy—take Montauk Highway until you can’t go any further. You can’t miss it.

ORIENT BEACH STATE PARK

For lovers of the great outdoors, take a trip to Orient Beach State Park, located at the end of the North Fork. Views include a maritime forest with red cedar, black-jack oak trees and prickly-pear cactus. Great Blue Herons, egrets, black crowned night herons and osprey can be seen, giving it an Audubon Important Bird Area designation. You’ll also be able to see The Long Beach Bar Lighthouse, also known as Bug Light, in the distance. The park is open dusk to dawn and is located at 40000 Main Road, Orient.

LAKE AGAWAM, SOUTHAMPTON

Imagine staring out at this beautiful country lake in Southampton while holding hands with your partner. The lake, with the historic Village of Southampton as its backdrop, is filled to the brim with history, and the Lake Agawam Conservancy Group is working to restore the lake to its former glory.

ST. LUKE’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH, EAST HAMPTON

The grounds of this lovely church in East Hampton are truly a marvel. Take in the quiet peace around you and stroll around the gardens. Fans of historic architecture will appreciate this spot, facing Town Pond and with its original cemetery intact. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is located at 18 James Lane, East Hampton.