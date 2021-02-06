South o’ the Highway

Mariska Hargitay to Reunite with Chris Meloni on SVU

Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson on Season 20 of "Law & Order: SVU"
Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson on Season 20 of "Law & Order: SVU," Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Hamptonite Mariska Hargitay will reunite with longtime co-star Chris Meloni in a special episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on April 1.

The special will see Hargitay’s Olivia Benson with Meloni’s Elliot Stabler on-screen together for the first time since Meloni left the show in 2011. It will lead to the latest Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime, debuting the same evening at 10 p.m.

Showrunner Warren Leight told Entertainment Tonight: “In some ways it had the feel of an opening night on Broadway: lots of anticipation, excitement, even nervousness. We had many well-wishers from the network, studio, and Wolf Entertainment join us. The moment Benson and Stabler had their first scene, everything fell into place. I just wish we could have all gone to an opening party when it was over.”

