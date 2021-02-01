Photo Galleries

Photos: Greenport, a Charming Seaside Village

By Posted on

  • Katie McLoughlin of Harbor PetPhoto: Barbara Lassen

  • Gavin Dibbel and NovaPhoto: Barbara Lassen

  • Yvette Acevado of Second Spring Quilt ShopPhoto: Barbara Lassen

  • Aldo’s Coffee Co. owner Aldo MaioranaPhoto: Barbara Lassen

  • Amber Breese of Aldo’s Coffee Co.Photo: Barbara Lassen

  • Dana Kowalsick and Lisa HashagenPhoto: Barbara Lassen

  • Suraj Singh and Stelio FrankisPhoto: Barbara Lassen

  • Burton’s Bookstore assistant Tara Coppola and owner Scott RaulsomePhoto: Barbara Lassen

  • Rena Wilhelm of The Weathered BarnPhoto: Barbara Lassen

  • Orenda co-founders Alexa Suess and Susan PridhamPhoto: Barbara Lassen

  • Kate McDowell and Magda Rodriguez of Kate's Cheese Co.Photo: Barbara Lassen

  • Kerry Bidwell of Metal MonkPhoto: Barbara Lassen

  • Joseline Colon and Monica Inferrera of Creations by LisaPhoto: Barbara Lassen

  • Alexandra Apadula of Greenport FirePhoto: Barbara Lassen

  • Melissa Monzon of Simply Beautiful BoutiquePhoto: Barbara Lassen

  • Lauren Braska and Meg SternPhoto: Barbara Lassen

Greenport is a year-round top destination spot. Perfect for day trips or a weekend getaway, there is something for everyone. Grab a warm cup of coffee and take a stroll throughout the village. Visit the boutiques, galleries and restaurants, making sure to spend time taking in the breathtaking view by the marina. Winter sales and specials are currently taking place in many of the places we visited.

About the Author

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites