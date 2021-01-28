Paid Parking Coming to Greenport Next?

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Village of Greenport officials are the latest East End municipality to show interest in potentially contracting with an app-based paid parking company that’s being eyed for three South Fork villages.

Greenport Village Trustee Julia Robins said she recently spoke with Lex Blum, a representative from Park Mobile, which recently secured a contract with the Village of East Hampton, has a proposed contract with the Village of Sag Harbor, and is being considered in the Village of Southampton.

“This is something we should look at,” Robins told the Jan. 21 village board work session. “It would be a way to raise revenue for parking, it would be a way to manage timed parking spaces, it would be designated, and there would be a way of exempting residents.”

The village board expressed interest in hearing the company out.

“We can look at maybe having him come to a future meeting and just explain the system to everybody,” said Greenport mayor George W. Hubbard, Jr.

