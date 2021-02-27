Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Ray Donovan, the beloved Showtime series starring Montauk’s Liev Schreiber as the titular Hollywood fixer, will return as a feature film.

The series ended on a seventh season cliffhanger without wrapping up most of its ongoing stories. Deadline reports that showrunner David Hollander will direct and co-write with Schreiber.

Over the course of its 82 episodes, Ray Donovan grabbed 10 Emmy nominations. Schreiber received three nominations for the complex role. Hamptons regular Alan Alda appeared on the show as Dr. Arthur Amiot, Ray’s psychiatrist.

Schreiber took to Instagram to thank his fans. Check it out below.

Production is expected to begin on the film later this year.