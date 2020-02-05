Liev Schreiber’s ‘Ray Donovan’ Canceled After Seven Seasons

Showtime’s long-running drama Ray Donovan, starring East Ender Liev Schreiber, has been canceled.

Ray Donovan followed the exploits of the titular Hollywood (and later, Manhattan-based) fixer, played by Schreiber, who juggles his high-risk job with love and family. The show recently wrapped its seventh season, with a final episode cliffhanger that didn’t serve, narratively, as a “series” finale.

“After seven incredible seasons, Ray Donovan has concluded its run on Showtime,” Showtime said in a statement to Variety. “We are proud that the series ended amid such strong viewership and on such a powerful note. Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work.”

Over the course of its 82 episodes, Ray Donovan grabbed 10 Emmy nominations. Schreiber received three nominations for the complex role. Hamptons regular Alan Alda appeared on the show as Dr. Arthur Amiot, Ray’s psychiatrist.

While Ray Donovan was a very serious crime drama, Schreiber has poked fun at the role. He appeared on Saturday Night Live when President Donald Trump (played by Amagansett’s Alec Baldwin) called Schreiber for help, only to learn that Ray was just a character he played on television.

There’s no word on what’s next for Schreiber. We’ll miss Ray Donovan!