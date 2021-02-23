Southold Town Worker Charged With Child Porn

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Federal authorities have arrested a former Democratic candidate for Southold Town Supervisor for allegedly sharing child porn on the internet, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.

Damon Rallis, a longtime building permits examiner for the North Fork town, was arrested on on the morning of February 23 and charged with distribution of child pornography, the source said. Neither attorney nor arraignment information was available.

Rallis, who was also a former code enforcement officer and ex-editor of the Traveler-Watchman, was not immediately available for comment. He earns $76,260 annually, according to payroll records.

He also was a scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts in Greenport, according to The Suffolk Times, which first reported the arrest.

The town did not immediately respond to a request for comment.