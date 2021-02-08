Summer House Welcomes COVID-19 Nurse Ciara Miller

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Atlanta native RN Ciara Miller joins the cast of Bravo’s Summer House for Season 5.

Page Six reports that Miller “was working as a traveling ICU nurse in coronavirus-stricken Brooklyn over the spring when her friend and fellow housemate Luke Gulbranson encouraged her to live with the cast in the Hamptons for six weeks.”

“I think maybe some castmates asked me, like, ‘Hey, can you look at this rash?’ or something. And I was like, ‘I’m not a school nurse. I can’t tell you anything about this rash or this minor issue,’” Miller told the outlet. “I’m like, ‘If you’re close to death, then come get me.’”

Summer House follows a group of friends enjoying the Hamptons and dealing with friendship, romantic drama and more.

Miller was not working as a nurse while filming.

Watch Season 5 of Summer House Thursdays on Bravo.