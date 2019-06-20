Bravo Films ‘Summer House’ Season 4 in the Hamptons

Just after Summer House Season 3 concluded, Bravo is gearing up for another year of their Hamptons-set reality series, which is slated to return to Southampton Town to film Season 4 this season. The concept of the show is simple enough: Throw a group of young people with loose lips and low inhibitions into an affluent summer colony, add a bunch of booze, and see what happens.

The show documents the drama, drinking and dalliances of eight millennial cast members as they occupy a weekend summer share in the Hamptons.

It should be noted that the show’s central “share house” theme is in fact illegal in the Town of East Hampton. The law is meant to dissuade large groups of young people from crowding into small cottages, hosting rowdy parties and using square footage as a measure of how many people can stay over. East End rental homes are not meant to serve as summer outposts for fraternity types.

Summer House has consistently portrayed an image of the Hamptons lifestyle which is often at odds with reality, or at least the general character of our villages and hamlets. The cast of the show has proven to be a boisterous and boozy group, having ruffled feathers at The Surf Lodge and with neighbors. After a brief stint in “Montauk” the gang took their shenanigans to Water Mill for Season 2 after the Town of East Hampton denied them a permit to film at their original Napeague rental (which is technically not in Montauk).

Look for Summer House‘s return to Bravo in the spring, but you also may be able to catch it live as the film around town in the coming weeks. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.