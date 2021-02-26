Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions: Feb 26–Mar 4, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End is home to a multitude of talented artists, both the award-winning and the woefully undiscovered, and their spectacular art is on view at art galleries across the Hamptons and North Fork this week. Have you perused all of this week’s must-see East End art shows—such as Photographs at The Drawing Room in East Hampton?

Winter Small Works Exhibition

Now through Sunday, February 28.

Alex Ferrone Gallery’s eighth annual Winter Small Works exhibition is a national juried exhibition featuring 51 works measuring 12 inches or smaller by 40 artists from across the country.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

David-Jeremiah: Play Exhibition

Now through March 20.

Kendra Jayne Patrick presents a Halsey McKay Gallery exhibition by Texas-born conceptual artist David-Jeremiah. Play showcases paintings belonging to a body of work called Hamborghini Rally: Soul Hunt City in which the artist uses the framework of his favorite racing video games to investigate the anatomy of revenge.

79 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. 631-604-5770, [email protected], halseymckay.com

Rocking the Boat Exhibition

Now through March 31.

On view at the Greenport Harbor Brewing Art Gallery, Rocking the Boat: An Abstract Look at North Fork Boats showcases a new series of photos by acclaimed rock photographer Deborah Feingold, who has turned her camera toward East End waters, namely the boats that populate local harbors and marinas.

234 Carpenter Street, Greenport. 631-513-9023, [email protected], greenportharborbrewing.com

Photographs Exhibition

Now through April 11.

The Drawing Room presents an exhibition of photographs by three East End artists—Mary Ellen Bartley of Sag Harbor, Adam Bartos of East Hampton and Laurie Lambrecht of Bridgehampton. The three photographers’ distinctive approaches to making pictures share a reverie about place, nature and still life.

55 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-5016, drawingroom-gallery.com

Jill Magid Exhibition

Now through June 6.

Dia presents a yearlong installation of new work by the conceptual artist, writer and filmmaker Jill Magid at Dia Bridgehampton. Magid’s practice interrogates structures of power on an intimate level, exploring the emotional, philosophical and legal tensions that exist between institutions and individual agency. For her exhibition, Magid presents the series Homage CMYK, consisting of 11 four-channel screen prints on linen hung to fit the gallery in an immersive installation. The gallery is open on Saturdays and Sundays, noon–6 p.m.

23 Corwith Avenue, Bridgehampton. diaart.org

