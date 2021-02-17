Top 5 Live Events on the East End: February 19–25, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There’s a great deal of fun to be had in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week, so we’re delivering only the very best of the bunch. This week’s top live events on the East End include Long Island Aquarium’s Winter Beer Fest, ghost hunting at Rogers Mansion and more!

Barrel Hill Hike

Saturday, February 20, 10 a.m.

Meet the Southampton Trails Preservation Society on Edge of Woods Road where the power lines cross, between David White’s Lane on the east and Long Springs Road on the west in Southampton. The get ready for a hilly three-mile hike to White Hill with views of the original Mackay Radio tower of ITT and more.

Barrel Hill, North Sea. 631-283-0554, southamptontrails.org

Winter Beer Fest

Saturday, February 20, 6:30–9:30 p.m.

Visit the Long Island Aquarium to enjoy beer flights by Long Ireland Brewery, North Fork Brewery, Moustache Brewery, Twin Forks, Westhampton Beach Brewery and Greenport Brewery. There will also be a la carte dining and a full bar for those who prefer beverages other than beer. Tickets are $25.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200 ext.426, longislandaquarium.com

Ghost Hunting at Rogers Mansion

Saturday, February 20, 7–11:15 p.m.

The sinister specters have returned to Rogers Mansion once again. Join the crew of the Long Island Paranormal Investigators as they experiment to test various paranormal theories.

17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. southamptonhistory.org

Psychic Dinner Night

Monday, February 22, 6 p.m.

Invite your friends and family to dinner and a private psychic experience with Brenda Lee & Co. Desmond’s buffet-style dinner includes salad, entrée, dessert, coffee and soda. Tickets are $65 per person, including a one-on-one private meeting.

5720 NY-25A, Wading River. 631-846-2335, eastwindlongisland.com

Trivia Thursday

Thursday, February 25, 6 p.m.

Put your thinking cap on and join Greenport Harbor Brewing Company for trivia and beer at their Peconic location. The winner receives a $25 gift certificate.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

