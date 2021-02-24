Top 5 Live Events on the East End: Feb 26–Mar 4, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There’s so much to do and explore in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week, so we’re highlighting only the best events of the bunch. This week’s top live events on the East End include Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation’s Spay-ghetti Fundraiser, a walking tour through Parrish Art Museum’s Field of Dreams and more!

Field of Dreams Walking Tour

Friday, February 26, 3 p.m.

Join Corinne Erni, Senior Curator of ArtsReach and Special Projects, and Parrish docents in a socially distanced walking tour through the Field of Dreams and meet the 2020 Parrish Road Show artist Scott Bluedorn, who will be onsite to give tours of his work, “Bonac Blind.” Space is limited, so advance registration required.

631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Winter Birding with Group for the East End

Saturday, February 27, 10 a.m.

Join Steve Biasetti, Group for the East End’s director of environmental education, on a hike through Quogue Wildlife Refuge trails looking and listening for local birds of the forest. This free program is for adults and families with children ages 7 and older, though reservations are required.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Promised Land Nature Walk

Saturday, February 27, 10:30 a.m.

Embark on a nature hike through the Promised Land at Napeague State Park with Paul King III of the South Fork Natural History Museum. Sandy soils, scraggly pitch pines and abundant cacti give this unique habitat an almost desert-like appearance in places. Registration is $10 for adults; $7 for kids.

Napeague State Park, Napeague. 631-537-9735, [email protected], sofo.org

Buckskill’s Hardscrabble Loop Hike

Saturday, February 27, 11 a.m.

Join Stephen Murray of the East Hampton Trails Preservation Society for a lovely loop hike on pine-needle-carpeted paths. The group will walk this mostly flat but interesting mixed oak and pitch pine forest through a serene corner of the Buckskill Preserve. Meet on Route 114, just north of the intersection, but do not park at the farm stand.

Route 114, Northwest Harbor. 917-797-6265, ehtps.org

Spay-ghetti Fundraiser

February 27 & 28 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation’s annual Spay-ghetti Fundraiser will be held in-house at the shelter. All proceeds benefit the Advo-Cats TNR (trap, neuter, release) program. Each ticket purchased gets you one gift certificate to Scottos for one meal which includes spaghetti and two meatballs (optional), a side salad and bread; a cupcake from Cathy’s Cupcakes; and two raffle tickets. Raffle winners will be notified on Monday, March 1. There will also be a live auction through eBay during the event.

102 Old Riverhead Road West, Hampton Bays. 631-728-7387, southamptonanimalshelter.com

