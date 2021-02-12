Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions: Valentine’s Weekend 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End is home to so many talented artists working in a wide array of media, and their stunning art is on view at art galleries across the Hamptons and North Fork this week. Don’t miss Valentine’s Day weekend’s must-see East End art shows—such as Love on the Brain at The White Room Gallery!

Arden Scott: Height of Eye Exhibition

February 13–15, noon–5 p.m.

VSOP Projects presents Height of Eye, an exhibition of Arden Scott‘s steel sculpture at Wooden Boatworks. The exhibition will take place for one weekend only, so you don’t want to miss out. Call or text to request a 30-minute viewing slot.

2700 Hobart Road, Southold. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

SAA Winter Exhibition Opening

Wednesday, February 17, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

The Southampton Artists Association holds its annual winter art sale and exhibition at Southampton Cultural Center. See more than 100 works as participating East End artists showcase their acrylics, oils, mixed media, sculptures and photography.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-283-7432, southamptonartists.org

East End Seaport Museum Art Auction

Now through Tuesday, February 16.

East End Seaport Museum is offering art lovers a slice of the creative community found on the East End. The reserve for each piece in the exhibition is set by the artist and goes to the artist, while the remaining bid is what will go to the East End Seaport Museum.

eastendseaport.betterworld.org

Love on the Brain Exhibition

Now through March 7.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, The White Room Gallery’s new Love on the Brain exhibition has it all—mixed media in hues of red with iconic images, digital sculptures of longing and beauty, nostalgic imagery of nascent love, celebratory images of roses and Champagne.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

East End Collected6 Exhibition

Now through April 11.

East End Collected exhibitions draw attention to the large population of artists living in the region and reflect Paton Miller’s vision of the East End as an ideal environment for artists to create work. In this sixth iteration, Miller celebrates 34 new artists and further establishes Southampton Arts Center as a home where the East End arts scene continues to thrive.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

