7 St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Celebrations on the East End

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

St. Patrick’s Day is upon us once again, and while you’d be foolish to go out searching for pots of gold or parades this year, there’s still plenty of St. Paddy’s Day fun to be had on the East End this weekend!

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

March 13 & 17, noon–9 p.m.

Long Ireland Beer Company is hosting two jam-packed days of St. Patrick’s Day fun, beginning on Sunday with live Irish tunes by Danny Donnelly, the Tap Room Food Truck and $5 pints. The fun continues on Wednesday, actual St. Paddy’s Day, with more live entertainment (courtesy of Mr. Chisp), more food truck bites and more $5 pints.

817 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. longirelandbeer.com

St. Paddy’s Day Trivia Challenge

Saturday, March 13.

Play a fun game of St. Paddy’s-themed trivia, answering questions about the history of the holiday, parades, Ireland and more! Register on Friday, March 12 by sending an email to Theresa at [email protected] with the subject “HBAY/ST.PADDY’S.” All questions will be emailed to you on Saturday, you’ll have until 11:59 p.m. to submit your answers. Everyone who plays will be eligible to win a $25 Amazon gift card.

631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

St. Patrick’s Day Fest

Saturday, March 13, 1–5 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now for Twin Forks Beer Company’s inaugural St. Patrick’s Day celebration. The $35 ticket includes a full buffet, one free beer or cider, live music courtesy of a drum and pipe band, and entry in a fabulous raffle. Email or call to order tickets before they’re sold out.

807 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead. 631-209-4233, [email protected], twinforksbeer.com

March Food Fest

Saturday, March 13, 3 p.m.

Join Chef Rob Scott as he hosts the March Food Fest live on Facebook. He’ll be cooking Irish soda bread muffins, slow cooker corned beef and cabbage, peppermint milkshakes and mint chocolate brownies. Find the recipes on the Quogue Library website.

quoguelibrary.org/chef-rob-recipes-march-13th

St. Paddy’s Day Beer Fest

Saturday, March 13, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy beer flights by the Long Ireland, North Fork, Moustache, Twin Forks, Westhampton Beach and Greenport breweries and food a la carte at Long Island Aquarium’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Enjoy live music, stunning fish tanks and more. Tickets are $25.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200 ext.426, longislandaquarium.com

Images of Ireland

Tuesday, March 16, 2:30 p.m.

Join the Riverhead Free Library for a virtual conversation featuring highlights of this year’s online St. Patrick’s Festival, with images of the Irish countryside and places of interest. Then, make a felt three-leaf clover with fellow participants. Zoom registration is free.

riverheadlibrary.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.