Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Winners: Wellness & Beauty

You cast your votes. We counted them. And without further ado, we present the 2020 winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best Wellness & Beauty categories! Let’s give a big round of applause to the East End businesses who won this prestigious contest!
Check out all the announced 2020 Dan's Best of the Best winners
North Fork
Best Addiction Therapy
Advanced Hypnotherapy
Best Senior Care
At Home Services
Best Orthodontist
Bach Grazina East End Orthodontics
Best Hair Salon
Bliss Hair Studio
Best Day Spa
Blue Sage Day Spa
Best Personal Trainer
Bodysmart Studio
Best TRX Trainer
Bodysmart Studio
Best Spin Class
Brianna Sweeney at Maximus Health + Fitness
Best Cosmetic / Laser Treatments
Dr. Alexander Covey
Best Dermatologist
Dr. Antoinette Notaro
Best General Practitioner
Dr. Lilly Steel
Best Chiropractor
Dr. Richard Hall
Best Barber Shop
Haircutters of Love Lane
Best Acupuncturist
Healing Points Acupuncture & Wellness Center
Best Nutritionist
Healing Points Acupuncture & Wellness Center
Best Massage Therapist
Joni Friedman / Ummassage
Best Nail Salon
Nails By Vivian
Best Yoga Studio
North Fork Fun-N-Fitness
Best Senior Living
Peconic Landing
Best Health Club / Gym
Planet Fitness Riverhead
Best Dentist
Pure Dental
Best Hair Colorist
Raquel at Gabriel Loren
Best Hair Stylist
Salon 48
Best Physical Therapist
Scott Czujko of North Fork Physical Therapy
Best Pharmacy
Southold Pharmacy
Best Manicurist / Pedicurist
Special Effects Salon & Spa
Best Pediatrician
Stony Brook Advanced Pediatric Care
South Fork
Best Hair Colorist
Alicia Cook
Best Hair Stylist
Alicia Cook
Best Hair Salon
Revolve Hair
Best Nutritionist
Ann M. Silver (Tie)
Best Senior Care
At Home Services
Best Orthodontist
Bach Grazina East End Orthodontics
Best Massage Therapist
Carla Gargano
Best Dermatologist
Dr Elliot T. Weiss
Best General Practitioner
Dr. Lilly Steel
Best Cosmetic / Laser Treatments
Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg of Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery
Best Chiropractor
Essential Chiropractic
Best Yoga Studio
Good Ground Yoga
Best Nutritionist
Jen Conway (Tie)
Best Pilates Instructor
Kara Billingham of House of Wellness
Best Pedicurist
La Carezza Spa
Best Yoga Instructor
Leslie Pearlman of Good Ground Yoga
Best Pilates Instructor
Lukie Bernstein at Bridgehampton Pilates
Best Nail Salon
Manikur
Best Barber Shop
Mario’s Barber Shop
Best Acupuncturist
Mary Beth Armstrong Acupuncture
Best Personal Trainer
MMfitness—Monica Murphy
Best Manicurist
Monika Zuniga
Best Day Spa
Ocean Spa Long Island
Best Zumba
Oscar Gonzalez
Best Health Club / Gym
Planet Fitness
Best Dentist
Pure Dental
Best Spin Class
Soul Cycle
Best Pediatrician
Southampton Pediatrics, MD
Best Addiction Therapy
The Hamptons Method
Best Senior Living
The Villa at Westhampton
Best Pharmacy
White’s Apothecary