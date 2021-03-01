Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Winners: Wellness & Beauty

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

You cast your votes. We counted them. And without further ado, we present the 2020 winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best Wellness & Beauty categories! Let’s give a big round of applause to the East End businesses who won this prestigious contest!

Check out all the announced 2020 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to find more East End favorites.

North Fork

Best Addiction Therapy

Advanced Hypnotherapy

Best Senior Care

At Home Services

Best Orthodontist

Bach Grazina East End Orthodontics

Best Hair Salon

Bliss Hair Studio

Best Day Spa

Blue Sage Day Spa

Best Personal Trainer

Bodysmart Studio

Best TRX Trainer

Bodysmart Studio

Best Spin Class

Brianna Sweeney at Maximus Health + Fitness

Best Cosmetic / Laser Treatments

Dr. Alexander Covey

Best Dermatologist

Dr. Antoinette Notaro

Best General Practitioner

Dr. Lilly Steel

Best Chiropractor

Dr. Richard Hall

Best Barber Shop

Haircutters of Love Lane

Best Acupuncturist

Healing Points Acupuncture & Wellness Center

Best Nutritionist

Healing Points Acupuncture & Wellness Center

Best Massage Therapist

Joni Friedman / Ummassage

Best Nail Salon

Nails By Vivian

Best Yoga Studio

North Fork Fun-N-Fitness

Best Senior Living

Peconic Landing

Best Health Club / Gym

Planet Fitness Riverhead

Best Dentist

Pure Dental

Best Hair Colorist

Raquel at Gabriel Loren

Best Hair Stylist

Salon 48

Best Physical Therapist

Scott Czujko of North Fork Physical Therapy

Best Pharmacy

Southold Pharmacy

Best Manicurist / Pedicurist

Special Effects Salon & Spa

Best Pediatrician

Stony Brook Advanced Pediatric Care

South Fork

Best Hair Colorist

Alicia Cook

Best Hair Stylist

Alicia Cook

Best Hair Salon

Revolve Hair

Best Nutritionist

Ann M. Silver (Tie)

Best Senior Care

At Home Services

Best Orthodontist

Bach Grazina East End Orthodontics

Best Massage Therapist

Carla Gargano

Best Dermatologist

Dr Elliot T. Weiss

Best General Practitioner

Dr. Lilly Steel

Best Cosmetic / Laser Treatments

Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg of Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery

Best Chiropractor

Essential Chiropractic

Best Yoga Studio

Good Ground Yoga

Best Nutritionist

Jen Conway (Tie)

Best Pilates Instructor

Kara Billingham of House of Wellness

Best Pedicurist

La Carezza Spa

Best Yoga Instructor

Leslie Pearlman of Good Ground Yoga

Best Pilates Instructor

Lukie Bernstein at Bridgehampton Pilates

Best Nail Salon

Manikur

Best Barber Shop

Mario’s Barber Shop

Best Acupuncturist

Mary Beth Armstrong Acupuncture

Best Personal Trainer

MMfitness—Monica Murphy

Best Manicurist

Monika Zuniga

Best Day Spa

Ocean Spa Long Island

Best Zumba

Oscar Gonzalez

Best Health Club / Gym

Planet Fitness

Best Dentist

Pure Dental

Best Spin Class

Soul Cycle

Best Pediatrician

Southampton Pediatrics, MD

Best Addiction Therapy

The Hamptons Method

Best Senior Living

The Villa at Westhampton

Best Pharmacy

White’s Apothecary