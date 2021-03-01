Dan's Best of the Best

Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Winners: Wellness & Beauty

By Posted on
Kettlebells on gymnasium floor, close-up
Credit: Getty Images

You cast your votes. We counted them. And without further ado, we present the 2020 winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best Wellness & Beauty categories! Let’s give a big round of applause to the East End businesses who won this prestigious contest!

Check out all the announced 2020 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to find more East End favorites.

North Fork

Best Addiction Therapy
Advanced Hypnotherapy

Best Senior Care
At Home Services

Best Orthodontist
Bach Grazina East End Orthodontics

Best Hair Salon
Bliss Hair Studio

Best Day Spa
Blue Sage Day Spa

Best Personal Trainer
Bodysmart Studio

Best TRX Trainer
Bodysmart Studio

Best Spin Class
Brianna Sweeney at Maximus Health + Fitness

Best Cosmetic / Laser Treatments
Dr. Alexander Covey

Best Dermatologist
Dr. Antoinette Notaro

Best General Practitioner
Dr. Lilly Steel

Best Chiropractor
Dr. Richard Hall

Best Barber Shop
Haircutters of Love Lane

Best Acupuncturist
Healing Points Acupuncture & Wellness Center

Best Nutritionist
Healing Points Acupuncture & Wellness Center

Best Massage Therapist
Joni Friedman / Ummassage

Best Nail Salon
Nails By Vivian

Best Yoga Studio
North Fork Fun-N-Fitness

Best Senior Living
Peconic Landing

Best Health Club / Gym
Planet Fitness Riverhead

Best Dentist
Pure Dental

Best Hair Colorist
Raquel at Gabriel Loren

Best Hair Stylist
Salon 48

Best Physical Therapist
Scott Czujko of North Fork Physical Therapy

Best Pharmacy
Southold Pharmacy

Best Manicurist / Pedicurist
Special Effects Salon & Spa

Best Pediatrician
Stony Brook Advanced Pediatric Care

South Fork

Best Hair Colorist
Alicia Cook

Best Hair Stylist
Alicia Cook

Best Hair Salon
Revolve Hair

Best Nutritionist
Ann M. Silver (Tie)

Best Senior Care
At Home Services

Best Orthodontist
Bach Grazina East End Orthodontics

Best Massage Therapist
Carla Gargano

Best Dermatologist
Dr Elliot T. Weiss

Best General Practitioner
Dr. Lilly Steel

Best Cosmetic / Laser Treatments
Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg of Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery

Best Chiropractor
Essential Chiropractic

Best Yoga Studio
Good Ground Yoga

Best Nutritionist
Jen Conway (Tie)

Best Pilates Instructor
Kara Billingham of House of Wellness

Best Pedicurist
La Carezza Spa

Best Yoga Instructor
Leslie Pearlman of Good Ground Yoga

Best Pilates Instructor
Lukie Bernstein at Bridgehampton Pilates

Best Nail Salon
Manikur

Best Barber Shop
Mario’s Barber Shop

Best Acupuncturist
Mary Beth Armstrong Acupuncture

Best Personal Trainer
MMfitness—Monica Murphy

Best Manicurist
Monika Zuniga

Best Day Spa
Ocean Spa Long Island

Best Zumba
Oscar Gonzalez

Best Health Club / Gym
Planet Fitness

Best Dentist
Pure Dental

Best Spin Class
Soul Cycle

Best Pediatrician
Southampton Pediatrics, MD

Best Addiction Therapy
The Hamptons Method

Best Senior Living
The Villa at Westhampton

Best Pharmacy
White’s Apothecary

About the Author

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites