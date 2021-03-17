Don Lemon & Tim Malone Share Favorite Hamptons Restaurants

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

During the pandemic, once outdoor eating opened up (with heaters), Don Lemon and fiancé Tim Malone ventured out to support the local restaurants. Here, the Sag Harbor couple shares some of their favorite dining spots in the Hamptons. “We kind of stick to Sag Harbor,” they note. “Obviously we eat out a lot!”

Almond Restaurant

1 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton

631-537-5665, almondrestaurant.com

“Of course Almond—we met there.”

The Corner Bar

1 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-9760, cornerbarsagharbor.com

“We love the Corner Bar—we love the buffalo shrimp.”

The Dock House

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor

631-725-7555, dockhouseny.com

“We love Dock House in the summer. It’s my favorite, hands down!”

Dockside Bar & Grill

26 Bay Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-7100, docksidesagharbor.com

“We love love LOVE Dockside! Dockside is our kitchen. We love Stacy and Elizabeth, they are the best. We go there just to see them and Brooke at the bar, they are just the best!”

Estia’s Little Kitchen

1615 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor

631-725-1045, estias.com

“We LOVE Estia’s!”

Il Capuccino

30 Madison Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-2747, ilcaps.com

“We love the bar at Il Cappuccino—we sit and eat pasta—that’s a regular spot.”

K Pasa

2 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-800-8226, 1-800-taco.com

“We love K Pasa, especially the chorizo.”

Lulu Kitchen & Bar

126 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com

“Sunday nights at Lulu’s—the steak for two—that’s our treat. That’s our date night!”

Sip’n Soda

40 Hampton Road, Southampton

631-283-9752, sipnsoda.com

“For pancakes, bacon and eggs!”

Tutto Il Giorno

16 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-919-5353, tuttoilgiorno.com

“We just discovered Donna Karan’s place—and on a Friday or Saturday it becomes a disco late!”

Other Sag Harbor Favorites:

Big Olaf’s Ice Cream, 8 Wharf Street, 631-725-7505

Ed’s Lobster Bar, 1742 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, lobsterbarnyc.com

Sen Restaurant, 23 Main Street, senrestaurant.com

Sag Pizza, 103 Main Street, sagpizza.com

“We eat at [Big Olaf’s, Ed’s Lobster Bar,] Sen and Sag Pizza—we do everything.”