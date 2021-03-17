Don Lemon & Tim Malone Share Favorite Hamptons Restaurants

During the pandemic, once outdoor eating opened up (with heaters), Don Lemon and fiancé Tim Malone ventured out to support the local restaurants. Here, the Sag Harbor couple shares some of their favorite dining spots in the Hamptons. “We kind of stick to Sag Harbor,” they note. “Obviously we eat out a lot!”
Almond Restaurant
1 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton
631-537-5665, almondrestaurant.com
“Of course Almond—we met there.”
The Corner Bar
1 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-9760, cornerbarsagharbor.com
“We love the Corner Bar—we love the buffalo shrimp.”
The Dock House
1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor
631-725-7555, dockhouseny.com
“We love Dock House in the summer. It’s my favorite, hands down!”
Dockside Bar & Grill
26 Bay Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-7100, docksidesagharbor.com
“We love love LOVE Dockside! Dockside is our kitchen. We love Stacy and Elizabeth, they are the best. We go there just to see them and Brooke at the bar, they are just the best!”
Estia’s Little Kitchen
1615 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor
631-725-1045, estias.com
“We LOVE Estia’s!”
Il Capuccino
30 Madison Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-2747, ilcaps.com
“We love the bar at Il Cappuccino—we sit and eat pasta—that’s a regular spot.”
K Pasa
2 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-800-8226, 1-800-taco.com
“We love K Pasa, especially the chorizo.”
Lulu Kitchen & Bar
126 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com
“Sunday nights at Lulu’s—the steak for two—that’s our treat. That’s our date night!”
Sip’n Soda
40 Hampton Road, Southampton
631-283-9752, sipnsoda.com
“For pancakes, bacon and eggs!”
Tutto Il Giorno
16 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-919-5353, tuttoilgiorno.com
“We just discovered Donna Karan’s place—and on a Friday or Saturday it becomes a disco late!”
Other Sag Harbor Favorites:
Big Olaf’s Ice Cream, 8 Wharf Street, 631-725-7505
Ed’s Lobster Bar, 1742 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, lobsterbarnyc.com
Sen Restaurant, 23 Main Street, senrestaurant.com
Sag Pizza, 103 Main Street, sagpizza.com
“We eat at [Big Olaf’s, Ed’s Lobster Bar,] Sen and Sag Pizza—we do everything.”