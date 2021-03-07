Edie Falco to Play Hilary Clinton in ‘American Crime Story’

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Northport native Edie Falco will play Hamptons regular and former First Lady Hilary Clinton in the FX series Impeachment: American Crime Story, TVLine reports.

The new season of American Crime Story tells the story of the impeachment of President Bill Clinton after his affair with Monica Lewinsky. Impeachment is produced by Ryan Murphy, with Lewinsky signed on as a producer.

Clive Owen will play Clinton, with Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones and Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge.