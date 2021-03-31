Fave Hamptons Picks: Cynthia Daniels of MonkMusic Studios

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Grammy and Emmy–winning recording engineer, record producer and owner of MonkMusic Studios Cynthia Daniels shares her top five favorite recordings of all time and some of her fave Hamptons picks.

FAVE TOP 5 RECORDINGS OF ALL TIME

1. “Spain” by Chick Corea (Return to Forever)

2. Horses by Patti Smith

3. “The Bewlay Brothers” by David Bowie (Hunky Dory)

4. “Flower Duet” by Léo Delibes (Lakmé opera)

5. “It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)” by Bob Dylan

FAVE HAMPTONS PICKS

1. Favorite Venue: The Clubhouse at East Hampton Indoor Tennis and The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett.

“The Clubhouse as a restaurant and a music venue basically saved my life, and many of my friends’ lives, last year. They had live musically practically until the snow hit in the safest and most delicious atmosphere that anyone will find—it has so many things! I was afraid to go anywhere, and they did such a great service for the community and the musicians, as did The Stephen Talkhouse for what they’ve been able to do.”

2. Favorite Beach: Wiborg Beach in East Hampton Village.

“I love the ocean, and having complete access to it at any time. My favorite beach is Wiborg Beach; it’s got a close coffee klatch with dogs; it’s socially distant all the time and great in the mornings.”

3. Favorite Spot: Northwest Woods Trails in Northwest Harbor.

“I love Northwest Harbor, I kayak there all the time.”

4. Favorite Takeout: Bostwick’s Chowder House in East Hampton.

“It’s my go-to, all year—I love that place, especially the lobster rolls.”

5. Favorite Restaurant: East Hampton Grill in East Hampton Village and Dockside Bar & Grill in Sag Harbor.

“I love East Hampton Grill and Dockside!”

6. Favorite Cause: Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons in Wainscott, where Daniels’ cat and two dogs are from.

“Until COVID, I was a volunteer at ARF. The animal shelter is particularly dear to my heart. I can’t wait to start walking the dogs and pups again.”