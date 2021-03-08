Food Seen: East End Brunch, March Specials & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

If you’re cruising through Riverhead this week, stop in at the charming Farm Country Kitchen. Whether you choose to dine inside their cozy cottage-esque seating area or outside in their woodland backyard by the toasty heaters, you’ll have a great view overlooking the Peconic River. If you feel like grabbing to-go, take advantage of their dinner for four for $38, choice of three entrees and one side salad. farmcountrykitchenli.com

“Mimosey” on over to East End staple Jerry & the Mermaid for fresh, locally caught seafood and bottomless mimosas now offered on Sundays. Warm-up with one of their homemade soups offered for buy one, get one 50% off. jerryandthemermaid.com

Things are smoking over at Maple Tree BBQ, which is offering family packs of whole smoked chicken for $33, rack of ribs for $45, whole smoked chicken with rack of ribs for $60, and a dozen wings with rack of ribs for $60. All come with two large sides of your choice, cornbread and brownie bites. Their slider pack offers a choice of two types of meat, two large sides and a dozen slider rolls for $36. It’s guaranteed that no one will be left feeling hungry! mapletreebbq.com

Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar is serving up delicious seafood and specialty drinks, open seven days a week for dine-in and takeout. Pro-tip: Ask if they’ve got the bison burger! tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com

Bite into some pierogis at The Birchwood of Polish Town, open all week for dine-in and takeout. thebirchwoodofpolishtown.com

Check out Riverhead’s first brasserie, Dark Horse Restaurant, open seven days a week, serving up farm-to-table fresh meals and catering to those with dietary restrictions with their renowned gluten-free menu! darkhorserestaurant.com

Change it up: Visit Claude’s Restaurant at the Southampton Inn and enjoy an award-winning brunch on St. Patrick’s weekend. Order their traditional corned beef and cabbage with a pint o’ beer special from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, March 13 and 14 as well as March 20 and 21. southamptoninn.com/restaurant

Some friends grabbed take out over the weekend from the venerable Il Cappuccino in Sag Harbor. They opted for chicken parmigiana which comes with a choice of rice, penne or spaghetti and your choice of tomato sauce or olive oil. They also ordered the bibb salad with butter lettuce, Fuji apple slices, pomegranate seeds, sliced pecans, gorgonzola and apple cider vinegar. And, yes, they got the garlic knots! ilcaps.com

Springs Tavern in Springs (Duh!) has a robust takeout business. Popular items include chicken vegetable soup, Tavern wings, mac and cheese bites, their salads (Greek, Caesar, arugula and wedge), crab cakes, Tavern meatloaf, fish and chips, spaghetti primavera, half-roast chicken, pan seared salmon and burgers. They don’t mess with any of the delivery apps, so hit up thespringstavern.com or call 631-527-7800 after 4 p.m.

Main Street Tavern in Amagansett has some exciting new menu items and weekly dinner specials. Monday is pot pie night; Tuesday is taco night; Wednesday is rib night; and Sunday offers roast chicken. They’ve added a shepherd’s pie for $24, a kale and Brussels sprouts salad with apple and cranberry for $15, carrot cake for $10 (or $35 for a whole cake) and a cookie plate for $10. mainstreettavern.com

The Preston House and Hotel knows how to treat their customers and is offering a guest appreciation special of two courses on Sundays for $29 per person or three courses for $35 per person. They’re open Thursday through Sunday for dinner. theprestonhouseandhotel.com

DID YOU KNOW THAT: Cilantro and coriander are the same thing!

WE HEAR THAT: East Hampton’s Harbor Bistro will open up early in April starting with takeout.

FUN FOOD FACT: Spam is a mashup of the word “spice” and “ham.”

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “You don’t have to cook fancy or complicated masterpieces—just good food from fresh ingredients.” —Julia Child

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!