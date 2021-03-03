Get Tickled Pink on March 6

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

On Saturday, March 6, the Ellen Hermanson Foundation will host its annual winter Tickled Pink benefit, a virtual evening of fun and laughs honoring community heroes, the “Women of the East End Media” and more.

Proceeds from the comedy and variety show will benefit women in the community by funding programs that offer access to breast health care in partnership with The Southampton Hospital Foundation, The Bridgehampton Childcare & Recreation Center, OLA of Eastern Long Island, The Retreat, and The Pink Shawl Project providing screenings and education at the Shinnecock Health Clinic.

The Women of East End Media honorees are Nicole Barylski, Hamptons.com; Carissa Katz, The East Hampton Star; Bridget LeRoy, WLIW 88.3; Jessica Mackin-Cipro, James Lane Post; Kathryn G. Menu, The Express News Group; Helen S. Rattray, The East Hampton Star; and Victoria Schneps-Yunis and Taylor K. Vecsey, Dan’s Papers.

Community heroes being honored are Sara Blue, Maureen’s Haven; artist/activist April Gornik, Sag Harbor Cinema and The Church; Evelyn Ramunno. Sag Harbor Food Pantry; Marguerite A. Smith, Esq., Shinnecock Indian Nation; and Moira Squires, ICU nurse, founder of Warriors of the East End.

Performers include Michele Balan, Valerie diLorenzo, Mimi Gonazalez, Marion Grodin, Susan Jeremy, Angela LaGreca, Wendy Liebman and Madeleine The Magician.

The Ellen Hermanson Foundation, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2020, was named after Ellen Hermanson, an activist who lost her battle with breast cancer in 1995 at the age of 42.

“Breast cancer does not take a break, and neither will we,” President Julie Ratner, Ellen Hermanson’s sister, told Dan’s Papers.

Advanced registration is required for this free virtual event. Suggested donation of $25 helps The Ellen Hermanson Foundation ensure access to breast health care and empower people affected by cancer. Give what you can! Every donation makes a difference and is truly appreciated. If you make a donation of $50 or more toward the event, share the event with your friends on social media (tag The Ellen Hermanson Foundation and share the event URL link), and your name will be included on the event’s host committee list.