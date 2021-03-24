Greenport Village Official Accused of Downloading Child Porn

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A 72-year-old Village of Greenport zoning board member was arrested Wednesday after investigators allegedly found child porn on computers in his home, federal authorities said.

David Corwin is scheduled to be arraigned on child porn charges Wednesday at Central Islip federal court, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

A Suffolk County police detective assigned to the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force determined that a computer with an IP address registered to Corwin had logged onto a website that hosts child porn, according to court documents.

When an FBI agent knocked on his door Thursday, he allowed the investigator to view the computers, which had on them multiple videos of adults engaging in sex acts with children, authorities alleged in the court documents.

The arrest comes a month after a Town of Southold worker and Boy Scout leader was charged with possession of child porn. Greenport village officials did not respond to a request for comment. Attorney information for Corwin was not immediately available.